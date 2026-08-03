Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB Stock Holdings Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,448 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Blackbaud were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,586,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 779,935 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 143,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $42.80 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 197.49%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Blackbaud's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

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Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $194,278.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,428.39. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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