BlackBerry Limited $BB Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 1,501.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,023 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,772,039 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of BlackBerry worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $3,892,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,793,046 shares of the company's stock worth $116,086,000 after buying an additional 517,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,592,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,730,000 after buying an additional 2,844,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,809,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry beat fiscal Q1 expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up 26% year over year and adjusted EPS above estimates, signaling improving operating momentum. BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

BlackBerry beat fiscal Q1 expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up 26% year over year and adjusted EPS above estimates, signaling improving operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 guidance, with management citing strength in QNX and Secure Communications, which supports confidence in continued growth and profitability. BlackBerry Q1 Earnings Call Highlights QNX Growth & Higher Outlook

The company raised its FY2027 guidance, with management citing strength in QNX and Secure Communications, which supports confidence in continued growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: QNX remains a key driver, with strong automotive embedded-software growth and expanding AI-related opportunities helping investors re-rate the stock higher. BlackBerry Sees New AI Opportunities as Embedded-Software Business Accelerates

QNX remains a key driver, with strong automotive embedded-software growth and expanding AI-related opportunities helping investors re-rate the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment improved after the results, with CIBC raising its price target and maintaining an outperformer rating, while TD also lifted its target despite a hold rating. Analyst target update

Brokerage sentiment improved after the results, with CIBC raising its price target and maintaining an outperformer rating, while TD also lifted its target despite a hold rating. Neutral Sentiment: BlackBerry also reported its first cash-positive quarter in nine years, a milestone that supports the turnaround story but may take time to flow through to valuation.

BlackBerry also reported its first cash-positive quarter in nine years, a milestone that supports the turnaround story but may take time to flow through to valuation. Negative Sentiment: TD’s new $8 price target is still well below the current trading level, implying meaningful downside if the stock’s post-earnings optimism fades. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

BlackBerry Trading Up 9.8%

NYSE:BB opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 2.29. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.81 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $4.75) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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