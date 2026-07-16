Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,816.64 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,723.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,493.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $714.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,891.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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