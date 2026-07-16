Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,731 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here