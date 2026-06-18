BlackLine $BL is Ananym Capital Management LP's 8th Largest Position

Ananym Capital Management LP lowered its position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,482 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 189,029 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises about 5.8% of Ananym Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of BlackLine worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

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BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.00 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. BlackLine's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,588.75. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $475,388.16. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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