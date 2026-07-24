BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,806 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in BlackRock were worth $70,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,039.14 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,030.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,041.96. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,258.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

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More BlackRock News

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BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

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