BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,719 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of BlackRock worth $812,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $985,331,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,791,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $20,279,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,764 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,301.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,087.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,033.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.92. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm's revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 54.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock reported record Q2 results, including $15.3 trillion in AUM, strong revenue growth, and earnings above expectations, underscoring broad-based momentum in its core asset-management business.

BlackRock reported record Q2 results, including $15.3 trillion in AUM, strong revenue growth, and earnings above expectations, underscoring broad-based momentum in its core asset-management business. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with JPMorgan upgrading BLK to overweight and Bank of America, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and others raising price targets, which can help support the stock.

Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with JPMorgan upgrading BLK to overweight and Bank of America, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and others raising price targets, which can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s long-term growth levers — including tokenization, private markets, direct indexing, and automation-driven margin expansion — were highlighted by analysts as potential drivers of future earnings growth.

BlackRock’s long-term growth levers — including tokenization, private markets, direct indexing, and automation-driven margin expansion — were highlighted by analysts as potential drivers of future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock’s growing role in crypto and tokenized assets remains a developing narrative, with articles noting strong ETF inflows and Larry Fink’s bullish comments on Bitcoin and digital markets.

BlackRock’s growing role in crypto and tokenized assets remains a developing narrative, with articles noting strong ETF inflows and Larry Fink’s bullish comments on Bitcoin and digital markets. Neutral Sentiment: The company also disclosed a higher stake in Caledonia Mining, but this appears to be a routine ownership filing rather than a direct catalyst for BLK shares.

The company also disclosed a higher stake in Caledonia Mining, but this appears to be a routine ownership filing rather than a direct catalyst for BLK shares. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that BlackRock’s crypto fund holdings declined sharply in value over the past year because of lower crypto prices, which could temper enthusiasm around that business line.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here