Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,025 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 140,267 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.06% of AAON worth $128,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AAON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $2,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,138,330.40. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $606,666.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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