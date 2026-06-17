Blair William & Co. IL Has $116.68 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.73% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $116,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,245 shares of company stock worth $1,855,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:JLL opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.14 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $311.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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