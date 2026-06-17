Blair William & Co. IL Has $123.34 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,886 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.36% of MongoDB worth $123,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,500. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,616 shares of company stock worth $47,588,794. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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