Blair William & Co. IL Has $198.40 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,949 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of AppLovin worth $198,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company's stock worth $16,926,746,000 after purchasing an additional 166,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,904,843 shares of the company's stock worth $8,021,721,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,817,269,000 after acquiring an additional 448,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,747,551,000 after acquiring an additional 538,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,083 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.67, for a total transaction of $3,923,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,414.35. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $488.14 and its 200-day moving average is $519.82.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

More AppLovin News

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About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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