Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,010 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $478.34 and its 200 day moving average is $525.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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