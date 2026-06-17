Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 28,587 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,040 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $101,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after buying an additional 140,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after buying an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

ORLY stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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