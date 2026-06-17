Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,624 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Danaher worth $314,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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