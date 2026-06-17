Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in Tesla were worth $131,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $400.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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