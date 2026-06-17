Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,899 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 74,606 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of Stryker worth $296,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $310.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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