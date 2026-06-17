Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.30% of Transdigm Group worth $226,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,544,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,525.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 2.0%

TDG opened at $1,303.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,216.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.50. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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