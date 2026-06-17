Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,104,950 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023,523 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,104,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.48% of CoStar Group worth $136,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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