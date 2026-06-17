Blair William & Co. IL Sells 20,407 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,799 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 20,407 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $197,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE ABT opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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