Blair William & Co. IL Sells 43,099 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,174 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of AMETEK worth $99,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AME opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $221.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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