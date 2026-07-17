Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,947,000.

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Aura Minerals Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of AUGO stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. Research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUGO. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.27.

View Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, CFO Santos Cardoso Joao Kleber Dos sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,976.45. The trade was a 33.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $4,544,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,125,129.35. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738 in the last three months.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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