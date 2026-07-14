Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $394.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $407.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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