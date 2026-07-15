Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 4,916 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its position in Welltower by 92.3% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $236.29 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $239.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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