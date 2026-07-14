Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of MU stock opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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