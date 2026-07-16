Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $125,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $305.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.37.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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