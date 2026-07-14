Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,625 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,181 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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