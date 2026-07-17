Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,543 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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