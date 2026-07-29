Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND Shares Sold by Irenic Capital Management LP

Irenic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 910,749 shares during the quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Blend Labs worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLND. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3.50 price objective on Blend Labs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Blend Labs from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $2.25 to $1.90 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.32.

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Blend Labs Price Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend's platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company's product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

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