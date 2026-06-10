BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments decreased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Insulet were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.68. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insulet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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