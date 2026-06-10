BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Progressive from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $115,227. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,343 shares of company stock worth $1,470,355 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Progressive's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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