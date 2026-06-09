BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,171,875 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $353,381,000 after buying an additional 160,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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