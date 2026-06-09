BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,500 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 57,020 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in NIKE were worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,200,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $43,188,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 123,652 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,253.6% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE's payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIKE’s footwear business is showing early signs of stabilization, with running and football products gaining traction and innovation-led products improving the sales mix. Is NIKE's Footwear Business Showing Signs of Stabilization?

NIKE’s footwear business is showing early signs of stabilization, with running and football products gaining traction and innovation-led products improving the sales mix. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is looking more favorably on NIKE’s World Cup and football push, seeing it as a way to reconnect with the brand’s core sports identity and support a turnaround. Nike’s football push gains Wall Street optimism ahead of World Cup, but turnaround concerns remain

Wall Street is looking more favorably on NIKE’s World Cup and football push, seeing it as a way to reconnect with the brand’s core sports identity and support a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Under CEO Elliott Hill, NIKE is accelerating an operational and brand reset with initiatives like “Win Now” and “Sport Offense,” aimed at refocusing on core sports, wholesale relationships, and athlete-driven marketing. Nike’s Reset Under Elliott Hill Tests Core Sports And Investor Patience

Under CEO Elliott Hill, NIKE is accelerating an operational and brand reset with initiatives like “Win Now” and “Sport Offense,” aimed at refocusing on core sports, wholesale relationships, and athlete-driven marketing. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious, with recent articles noting recovery risks, tariff pressure, softer demand in Greater China, and competitive threats from brands like Li Ning.

Some investors remain cautious, with recent articles noting recovery risks, tariff pressure, softer demand in Greater China, and competitive threats from brands like Li Ning. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent fund and stock-commentary pieces highlight that institutional sentiment is still mixed, with some investors selling while others argue NIKE remains attractively positioned for a longer-term rebound.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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