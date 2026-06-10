BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 5,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in AbbVie were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,805,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,881,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,400,274,000 after purchasing an additional 330,104 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Up 1.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.12. The stock has a market cap of $397.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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