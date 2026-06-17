BLKBRD Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

BLKBRD Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 104,553 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 6.1% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $398.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $428.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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