Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Acquired by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299,565 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,192,110 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned about 0.38% of Block worth $149,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 59.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Price Performance

XYZ opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,972,990 shares in the company, valued at $142,568,257.40. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $90,198.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 479,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,876,033.48. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 211,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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