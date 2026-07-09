Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,962 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Block were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,387,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Block by 192.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $816,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Block by 241.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,778,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $273,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 target price on Block in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Block to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,856,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,332,475.52. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 345,219 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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