Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Sold by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,421 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Block comprises about 13.9% of Avory & Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Block worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,743,450. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $90,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 479,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,876,033.48. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,912,896. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Up 2.6%

Block stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.42.

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About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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