Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,902 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Block worth $24,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 587,719 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 23.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Block

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,561,200. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares in the company, valued at $40,874,146.02. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 181,680 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Block's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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