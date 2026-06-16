Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,714 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,717 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Block were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $484,387,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Block by 192.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $816,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $368,213,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Block Stock Up 6.8%

Block stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $555,369.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 601,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,874,146.02. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,200. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 211,680 shares of company stock worth $15,861,321 over the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here