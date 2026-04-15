Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Position Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $2,318,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,451,794.04. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,928,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,888,774.25. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 380,092 shares of company stock valued at $62,724,725 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 24.0%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.34, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $219.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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