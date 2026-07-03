Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Bloom Energy’s $25B partnership targets AI’s next bottleneck

Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook.

An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Zacks downgrade coverage

Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may already be priced for near-perfect execution after a huge run-up, raising valuation-risk concerns if Bloom fails to deliver on its ambitious AI backlog.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of BE stock opened at $271.13 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average is $190.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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