Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $285.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $254.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.55. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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