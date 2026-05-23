Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $608,474.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at $60,603,612.96. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $302.26 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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