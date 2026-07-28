Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,531 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BE opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,775.76 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $351.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is $269.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.93.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

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