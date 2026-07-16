Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,560,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4,773.43 and a beta of 3.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.51. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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