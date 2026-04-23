Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $6.93 on Thursday, reaching $236.68. 1,435,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,159. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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