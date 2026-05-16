Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Stake Boosted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 521,321 shares of company stock valued at $96,830,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of BE stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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