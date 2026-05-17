Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,260 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 56,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $277.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,321 shares of company stock worth $96,830,814. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here