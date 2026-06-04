Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $394.52 and its 200-day moving average is $416.14. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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