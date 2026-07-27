Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 211,011 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,895 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 211,011 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Chip Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Everest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 48,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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